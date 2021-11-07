ANC blames infighting for KZN losses, while IFP says hard work paid off
07 November 2021 - 00:03
The IFP benefited from chaos in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, snatching several municipalities from the governing party, whose support in the province fell below 50%.
The ANC has blamed the losses on factional infighting. It failed to retain several municipalities, including the eThekwini metro. The results mean the ANC now controls only three of the province’s 11 district municipalities as opposed to five previously. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.