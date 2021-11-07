ANC blames infighting for KZN losses, while IFP says hard work paid off

The IFP benefited from chaos in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, snatching several municipalities from the governing party, whose support in the province fell below 50%.





The ANC has blamed the losses on factional infighting. It failed to retain several municipalities, including the eThekwini metro. The results mean the ANC now controls only three of the province’s 11 district municipalities as opposed to five previously. ..