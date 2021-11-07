ANC flirts with Helen Zille while John Steenhuisen courts Herman Mashaba
The ANC, DA and ActionSA hold crucial meetings to decide on coalitions
07 November 2021 - 00:05
The DA’s federal executive (Fedex) will meet today to decide whether the party teams up with Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA or goes to bed with the ANC to form governments in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
This comes as two major parties, the DA and the ANC, scramble to find coalition partners after Monday's local government elections left 61 municipalities with no clear winner...
