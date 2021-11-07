Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor
'People think this is going to become Cape Town CBD overnight, but we are bankrupt'
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Chris Pappas was a university SRC leader when he first discovered how much a political office can help when it comes to getting things done.
Since then he has been on a mission to improve lives — first as a ward councillor, then as a member of the legislature, and soon as mayor...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.