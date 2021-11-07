Politics

Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor

'People think this is going to become Cape Town CBD overnight, but we are bankrupt'

07 November 2021 - 00:00

Chris Pappas was a university SRC leader when he first discovered how much a political office can help when it comes to getting things done.

Since then he has been on a mission to improve lives — first as a ward councillor, then as a member of the legislature, and soon as mayor...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KZN traffic officials jailed for fraud South Africa
  2. DA in KZN intent on taking marginal uMngeni municipality from ANC Politics
  3. July riots have made already hard lives so much harder South Africa

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. Tears and questions over KZN church minister’s murder News
  3. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  4. Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual ... News
  5. Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021