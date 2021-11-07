The election leader board — ANC: 1, DA: -2

The image of a party is largely determined by the personality of its leader

The face of a political party can make or break an election campaign, and while the ANC has benefited from Cyril Ramaphosa’s image of clean governance, the DA shot itself in the foot by losing Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba, say political analysts.



Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the DA had paid dearly for this, with plummeting voter support in Gauteng metros...