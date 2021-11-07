WATCH | Father and son duo win Cederberg wards with rap video and bakkie tours

The Cederberg First party had only been registered for seven weeks when it beat the DA

Cederberg citrus farmer Ruben Richards was so fed up with his misfiring municipality that he wanted to do the job himself. And now he can.



His Cederberg First political party, officially registered just seven weeks ago, won 28% of the vote in the 8,000km² Cederberg municipality, at the northern tip of the Western Cape. The municipality was previously controlled by the DA. This week the ANC took four wards, Cederberg First three (Richards, Thomas Waldeck and Martin Bergh), the DA two and the Patriotic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus one each...