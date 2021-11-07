Politics

Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses

Former president says party structures must 'rise and save' the ANC by holding leaders accountable for the poor election result

07 November 2021 - 00:04

Former president Jacob Zuma has called on ANC structures to revolt against the party's leadership after the party's poor performance in the local government elections.

Speaking at the funeral service on Friday of the brother of his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma told mourners that party members should “rise and save the ANC”.   ..

