Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba pulls out of talks with the EFF, saying Malema’s party wants to bring the ANC back into government via the back door
14 November 2021 - 00:01
Political parties are running out of time to reach coalition agreements with some negotiations in key metros having collapsed.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said yesterday he had “closed the door” on talks with the EFF after Julius Malema’s party proposed that the ANC be included in talks...
