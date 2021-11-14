Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid
Finance minister enters the fray saying there have been more power cuts under André de Ruyter than his predecessors
14 November 2021 - 00:05
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has added his voice to a growing chorus of alarm over the state of Eskom and the performance of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, saying that unlike previous CEOs, De Ruyter was given the luxury of taking out generating units for planned maintenance.
But a study has shown that more power cuts have occurred under him than any other CEO, costing the country R120bn during his tenure alone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.