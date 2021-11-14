Politics

Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid

Finance minister enters the fray saying there have been more power cuts under André de Ruyter than his predecessors

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
14 November 2021 - 00:05

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has added his voice to a growing chorus of alarm over the state of Eskom and the performance of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, saying that unlike previous CEOs, De Ruyter was given the luxury of taking out generating units for planned maintenance.

But a study has shown that more power cuts have occurred under him than any other CEO, costing the country R120bn during his tenure alone...

