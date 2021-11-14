Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne

Proposal to elect a new king rejected by Prince Misuzulu's backers

The succession battle for the Zulu throne has taken a twist with a new challenger to the heir presumptive, Prince Misuzulu.



The faction that is opposed to Misuzulu has decided on a compromise candidate, Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini, the fourth son of Queen Buhle KaMathe, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s second wife. ..