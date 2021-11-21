Politics

I’ll drink to that: judge scraps quotas on duty-free booze and smokes for diplomats

Court rules against steps aimed at curbing ‘duty-free abuse’

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
21 November 2021 - 00:04

Foreign diplomats can go back to splashing out millions of rand on duty-free booze and cigarettes after the Pretoria high court ruled against attempts by the government to curb what it said was abuse of the diplomatic privilege.

In June, SA expelled several diplomats from Malawi and Lesotho after accusing them of  purchasing alcohol and tobacco worth millions of rand at duty-free prices then reselling the products for a profit...

