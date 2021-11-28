Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair
28 November 2021 - 00:00
Helen Zille has hinted that she could run for a second term as DA federal council chair, the party’s second most powerful post.
Speaking to the Sunday Times this week as the DA took control of key Gauteng metros, Zille said she would work for the party as long as she could and has had a rethink about retirement. ..
