Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’
The DA is struggling to put together coalition governments in the three metros by the end of the weekend as potential partners insist they yield to their demands
05 December 2021 - 00:01
The stability of the Gauteng metros hangs in the balance as potential political partners of the DA are yet to sign a coalition deal in any of them.
The DA — which would be the biggest party in any coalition in Johannesburg, Tshwane or Ekurhuleni — said extensive talks with Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance (PA), Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, the FF+, the ACDP and the IFP had yet to result in an accord. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.