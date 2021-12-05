Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’

The DA is struggling to put together coalition governments in the three metros by the end of the weekend as potential partners insist they yield to their demands

The stability of the Gauteng metros hangs in the balance as potential political partners of the DA are yet to sign a coalition deal in any of them.



The DA — which would be the biggest party in any coalition in Johannesburg, Tshwane or Ekurhuleni — said extensive talks with Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance (PA), Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, the FF+, the ACDP and the IFP had yet to result in an accord. ..