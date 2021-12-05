Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia

President gets a mixed reception on visit aimed at reclaiming SA's position as a dominant player in Africa

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa was received with much pomp and ceremony in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, his delegation held difficult conversations in Nigeria, where they were confronted about attacks on foreign nationals in SA.



Strained relations were palpable from the moment the delegation arrived in the country on Tuesday with the aim of reclaiming SA's position as a dominant player in Africa...