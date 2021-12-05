'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official

Former supply chain chief accuses Gauteng premier and SIU of making her a scapegoat after she raised alarm about PPE procurement processes

An axed senior health official who claims she was the first to blow the whistle on personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption in Gauteng says she now fears she will become another Babita Deokaran.



Deokaran, the acting chief financial officer at the Gauteng health department, was shot and killed outside her home in August. She had been a key whistleblower for years, alerting authorities to irregularities that she uncovered in the department...