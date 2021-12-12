Unpaid ANC staff face bleak Christmas as party scrambles for R200m to pay debts, salaries
12 December 2021 - 00:05
The ANC is scrambling to raise about R200m before the end of the year to cover its debts and pay its employees, who are facing a bleak Christmas because the party owes them three months in wages.
Party employees worked throughout the local government elections despite not being paid for five months. Salaries for August and September were only paid last week after employees intensified protest action, launching social media attacks on treasurer-general Paul Mashatile...
