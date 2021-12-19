Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report
Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu blamed for illegally renewed contracts — at inflated salaries — of three top managers who have now been given the boot
19 December 2021 - 00:02
Legal opinion sought by the department of human settlements, water & sanitation has found that three top managers were irregularly appointed on inflated salaries and had their employment contracts illegally renewed — and that former minister Lindiwe Sisulu carries much of the blame.
CFO Funani Matlatsi and two deputy directors-general (DDGs) — Neville Chainee and Joseph Leshabane — were effectively fired by the department's new minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, in a week of high drama after she sought legal opinion on the nature of their appointments...
