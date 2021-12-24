Zuma, Hlophe: A year when the rule of law was taken to the brink

This year former president Jacob Zuma went to prison, an affirmation of the rule of law. But putting him behind bars took the country to the brink and triggered a wave of unrest that is putting the rule of law to the test in a different way.

In 2021 the rule of law in SA was taken to the brink. Despite a unanimous order by the Constitutional Court in January that former president Jacob Zuma obey the state capture commission’s summonses and directives, Zuma refused to appear and give evidence.



Commission chair Raymond Zondo could have chosen to file a complaint with the police for contempt and let the criminal justice system do its (very slow) thing. He did not. He went back to the highest court for an order that Zuma be held in contempt and imprisoned. He asked for two years...