Ramaphosa declares war on fightback faction
ANC president vows to push ahead with party renewal and implement the step-aside rule
09 January 2022 - 00:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa has put his foot down and insisted that the ANC will race ahead with its renewal programme and implement the step aside rule that has caused stark divisions in the party.
Speaking at the party’s January 8 celebrations in Polokwane yesterday, Ramaphosa said the unity of the party should not come at the expense of fighting corruption...
