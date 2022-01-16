Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings

Police yet to occupy their new Pretoria headquarters after five-year delay and R900m in expenses

Millions of rands in taxpayers’ money is being wasted as government refurbishing and construction projects have stalled — with some departments taking years to occupy new offices.



This was revealed in an auditor-general report that says millions are spent on projects that drag on for years, which results in cost escalations...