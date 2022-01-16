Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not
ANC insiders say president is unlikely to act for fear it could jeopardise his chances of winning a second term
16 January 2022 - 00:05
As calls grow for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, ANC insiders fear that firing her could jeopardise his chances of winning a second term when the party holds its national conference in December.
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has called for Sisulu’s sacking after her attack on the constitution and judiciary. It says she breached the oath she took when she was appointed to the cabinet...
