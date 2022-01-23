Politics

ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe

NEC calls for disciplinary action to be taken against party MP Mervyn Dirks, who reported the president to Scopa

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
23 January 2022 - 00:00

Controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks faces disciplinary action after he broke ranks and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be subjected to a parliamentary probe over allegations that he knew about — and took no action against — the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has approved a national working committee (NWC) recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against Dirks in terms of the party's constitution...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Reddam and Reddford House matrics rack up more than 1,000 distinctions News
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics
  4. What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m ... News
  5. Taxpayer money going down the drains in state buildings Politics

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.