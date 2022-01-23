ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe

NEC calls for disciplinary action to be taken against party MP Mervyn Dirks, who reported the president to Scopa

Controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks faces disciplinary action after he broke ranks and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be subjected to a parliamentary probe over allegations that he knew about — and took no action against — the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.



The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has approved a national working committee (NWC) recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against Dirks in terms of the party's constitution...