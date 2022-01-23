ANC NEC rallies round Ramaphosa over Scopa probe
NEC calls for disciplinary action to be taken against party MP Mervyn Dirks, who reported the president to Scopa
23 January 2022 - 00:00
Controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks faces disciplinary action after he broke ranks and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be subjected to a parliamentary probe over allegations that he knew about — and took no action against — the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has approved a national working committee (NWC) recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against Dirks in terms of the party's constitution...
