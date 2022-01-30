Advisory council split over support for basic income grant

Basic income grant in fact finds favour with many on president's economics brains trust, after negative report on issue makes headlines

The president’s economic advisers are at loggerheads over the implementation of a permanent social grant for those who fall outside the welfare net.



Divisions on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council — a think-tank of leading local and international economists, academics and experts that advises the president on economic policy — are spilling out into the open after President Cyril Ramaphosa asked them to advise him on the feasibility of implementing a basic income grant (BIG), ahead of his state of the nation address...