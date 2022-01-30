Politics

The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer

The chair of parliament's standing committee on public accounts says the committee will decide whether to summon the president after receiving his responses on the matter of public funds being abused for ANC campaigns.

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
30 January 2022 - 00:04

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to come clean on his comments about public funds being misused to fund ANC factions, with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) asking him to answer eight questions before deciding whether to summon him.

Ramaphosa’s comments, in a leaked recording of an ANC national executive committee meeting, are also the subject of a probe by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane...

