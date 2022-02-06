Right of reply

DA says Baloyi’s about-turn contradicts his recent words and actions

The idea that the former Midvaal mayor was a victim in the DA, as reported by the Sunday Times, is belied by the facts, says federal council chair

With reference to the Sunday Times article of January 30 2021 (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/politics/2022-01-30-the-da-became-extremely-toxic-thats-why-i-left-says-bongani-baloyi/) entitled “‘The DA became extremely toxic, that’s why I left,’ says Bongani Baloyi” that appeared both in print and online, Ashor Sarupen, deputy chair of the DA federal council, writes:



Bongani Baloyi remained an active and engaged member of the DA throughout his tenure in the party, and certainly after 2019 — which was stated in the Sunday Times as the year in which he supposedly left the party. He served on mayoral selection panels all through late 2021 and he campaigned in the 2021 election for the DA, both online as well as in person — including attending election events with the DA leadership...