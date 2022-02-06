Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture

All eyes on the president to see if he will act against his allies as more damning findings are expected to follow

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office is keeping mum about what action he will take against one of his closest allies, communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who has been implicated in the capture of Denel by the Gupta family.



In part 2 of his report, state capture commission of inquiry chair and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo recommends further investigation and possible prosecution for Ntshavheni and the rest of the Denel board who were in charge in 2015 when the alleged capture of the state-owned arms manufacturer took place...