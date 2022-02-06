‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers
Tourism minister says she has a right to freedom of speech
06 February 2022 - 00:04
ANC heavyweight Lindiwe Sisulu has remained defiant amid calls for her to be hauled over the coals for a controversial opinion piece criticising the constitution and black judges. In a brief interview with the Sunday Times yesterday, Sisulu said she had a right to freedom of speech because she fought for this country.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists that Sisulu, the minister of tourism, is scheduled to appear before the ANC integrity commission and will attend a meeting with Deputy President David Mabuza...
