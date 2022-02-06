Politics

Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover?

President's opponents say there are ulterior motives behind a move to bring Gwen Ramokgopa into the secretary-general's office

06 February 2022 - 00:01

ANC factions are split over moves by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters to bring former Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa into the party's top six in an acting capacity, with critics calling it an attempt  to take over the running of Luthuli House. 

A showdown over the plan to make Ramokgopa acting secretary-general is expected at the national working committee (NWC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow. ..

