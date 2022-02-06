New organisation hopes to represent and police independent candidates
Body wants independents to be held accountable for their decisions once elected into public office
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Independent candidates may not be so independent after all if it's up to a new organisation that wants to hold non-aligned public office bearers accountable.
The organisation, the Independent Candidates Association (ICA), was launched this week by Michael Louis, who is known for his work with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane in the One South Africa (OSA) Movement, which also supports independent candidates. Maimane is not involved in the new organisation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.