New organisation hopes to represent and police independent candidates

Body wants independents to be held accountable for their decisions once elected into public office

Independent candidates may not be so independent after all if it's up to a new organisation that wants to hold non-aligned public office bearers accountable.



The organisation, the Independent Candidates Association (ICA), was launched this week by Michael Louis, who is known for his work with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane in the One South Africa (OSA) Movement, which also supports independent candidates. Maimane is not involved in the new organisation...