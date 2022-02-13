NPA fast tracks search for new investigations chief

Prosecutors are preparing more criminal charges over state capture, says justice minister Ronald Lamola

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is prioritising the appointment of the next head of its investigative directorate as it prepares to lay criminal charges against those implicated in state capture, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in an interview this week .



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Thursday that the replacement of Hermonie Cronje was imminent...