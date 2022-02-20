Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG
Gauteng premier confirms he will stand down from provincial post
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he has been approached by some ANC lobbyists to stand for the powerful position of secretary-general.
Makhura will not stand again for the position of provincial ANC chair and will vacate the premier's office when his term ends in 2024...
