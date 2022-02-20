Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG

Gauteng premier confirms he will stand down from provincial post

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he has been approached by some ANC lobbyists to stand for the powerful position of secretary-general.



Makhura will not stand again for the position of provincial ANC chair and will vacate the premier's office when his term ends in 2024...