Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions

The ANC’s five most senior leaders are expected to break a stalemate in the party over the proposed appointment of Gwen Ramokgopa that would effectively make her acting secretary-general of the party.



This comes after a meeting about her possible role deadlocked last week, with those opposed to the move claiming she was being forced down their throats by the faction supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa...