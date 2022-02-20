Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions
20 February 2022 - 00:02
The ANC’s five most senior leaders are expected to break a stalemate in the party over the proposed appointment of Gwen Ramokgopa that would effectively make her acting secretary-general of the party.
This comes after a meeting about her possible role deadlocked last week, with those opposed to the move claiming she was being forced down their throats by the faction supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa...
