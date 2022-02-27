Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him
Province expected to back Ramaphosa for re-election as ANC leader
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Former Free State premier and long-serving ANC provincial chair Ace Magashule has lost influence in the province he controlled for almost two decades.
This became evident last weekend when former president Thabo Mbeki, who repeatedly snubbed Magashule for the Free State premiership, spent the weekend helping rebuild ANC structures...
