National Assembly mulls meeting in a marquee
Four options on the table as homeless parliamentarians scramble to find shelter
06 March 2022 - 00:02
Parliament is expecting to spend between R26m and R48m a year on temporary shelter for sittings of the National Assembly until its gutted chamber is restored...
