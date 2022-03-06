Nehawu says it's Xolile George for top parliament job, and no-one else
06 March 2022 - 00:02
A union representing parliamentary staff is pushing the speaker of the National Assembly to appoint South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as parliament’s next administrative chief...
