Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission
Former president had been expected to play a major role
06 March 2022 - 00:00
The exclusion of former president Thabo Mbeki from a list of names proposed as members of the ANC’s renewal commission has raised eyebrows...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.