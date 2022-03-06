Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state
Dondo Mogajane tells politicians and top public servants to 'get off your high horse and do your jobs'
06 March 2022 - 00:00
SA is showing the signs of a failing state more common in countries like Sierra Leone and Liberia, says National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.