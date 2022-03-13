SA's role in Ukraine peace talks as clear as mud
Presidency says it is 'very early' to say what role SA will play
13 March 2022 - 00:00
It is unclear what role President Cyril Ramaphosa will play in mediating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine after an announcement from his office that SA has been approached to participate in the mediation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.