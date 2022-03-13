Politics

Why Cyril Ramaphosa chose Zondo over Maya

EFF's vocal support was the kiss of death for candidate as stability and continuity won out over cachet of appointing SA's first female chief justice

13 March 2022 - 00:00 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inner circle lobbied hard for Raymond Zondo to take over from Mogoeng Mogoeng, after the Judicial Service Commission forwarded judge Mandisa Maya’s name for the post of chief justice of SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  2. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  3. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  4. From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the ... News
  5. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT