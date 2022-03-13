Why Cyril Ramaphosa chose Zondo over Maya
EFF's vocal support was the kiss of death for candidate as stability and continuity won out over cachet of appointing SA's first female chief justice
13 March 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inner circle lobbied hard for Raymond Zondo to take over from Mogoeng Mogoeng, after the Judicial Service Commission forwarded judge Mandisa Maya’s name for the post of chief justice of SA...
