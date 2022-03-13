Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings
Former rural affairs minister Gugile Nkwinti has told the Zondo inquiry of murky political moves in his department
13 March 2022 - 00:00
An affidavit submitted to the Zondo commission by former rural development minister Gugile Nkwinti has lifted the lid on a tangled web of allegations and counteraccusations regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s cousin and a director-general in the department...
