Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings

Former rural affairs minister Gugile Nkwinti has told the Zondo inquiry of murky political moves in his department

An affidavit submitted to the Zondo commission by former rural development minister Gugile Nkwinti has lifted the lid on a tangled web of allegations and counteraccusations regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s cousin and a director-general in the department...