Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup attempt
Move believed to have been aimed at protecting PM and Gupta family interests
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Spies assigned to protect former president Jacob Zuma by the State Security Agency (SSA) allegedly smuggled high-calibre assault rifles and pistols into Lesotho using his presidential jet...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.