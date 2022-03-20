×

Politics

Zweli Mkhize takes on SIU to save his political career

Former health minister's future hangs on clearing his name in Digital Vibes tender scandal

20 March 2022 - 00:04 By SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA and ZIMASA MATIWANE

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize, apparently eyeing election to the ANC presidency, is pinning his hopes on being able to refute the damning Digital Vibes report that cost him his cabinet job.  ..

