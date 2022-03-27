DA considering its next move after speaker rejects request for secret ballot in no-confidence vote
DA consulting lawyers about next step
27 March 2022 - 00:00
The DA is weighing its options after the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, declined its application to have the no-confidence vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet conducted by secret ballot...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.