Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga

New ANC Mpumalanga chair Mandla Ndlovu says the majority in his province like Ramaphosa.

Deputy President David Mabuza has lost control of the ANC in his stronghold of Mpumalanga, which will make it difficult for him to launch a campaign to be re-elected as deputy president of the party...