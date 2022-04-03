Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga
New ANC Mpumalanga chair Mandla Ndlovu says the majority in his province like Ramaphosa.
03 April 2022 - 00:01
Deputy President David Mabuza has lost control of the ANC in his stronghold of Mpumalanga, which will make it difficult for him to launch a campaign to be re-elected as deputy president of the party...
