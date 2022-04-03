Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini?
Allies say the ANCWL leader and former minister has obtained a legal opinion saying she should not step aside
03 April 2022 - 00:04
Disgraced ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is fighting efforts to remove her from the post by arguing that her crime was not serious enough to warrant such action, two of her senior allies say. ..
