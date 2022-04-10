ANC cadre system may be off track, says Kgalema Motlanthe
Former president says he was taken aback by Zondo evidence
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has claimed the ANC’s cadre deployment committee had no power to decide who got plum jobs in government and state-owned entities, saying its role was limited to “encouraging” suitably qualified candidates to apply...
