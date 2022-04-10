×

Politics

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’

MPs say party leader John Steenhuisen is under pressure to replace her

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
10 April 2022 - 00:02

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone is said to be facing a revolt by a dominant group of party MPs who are pressing leader John Steenhuisen to remove her from her post...

