Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest election test
Zandile Gumede to stand as regional chair in a move that clearly undermines Ramaphosa's cleanup bid
10 April 2022 - 00:05
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a crunch test of his leadership in eThekwini this weekend as opponents mount a fightback to stop him being elected unopposed at the party’s elective conference later this year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.