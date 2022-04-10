Is the new dawn still in Durban? eThekwini showdown is Ramaphosa’s biggest election test

Zandile Gumede to stand as regional chair in a move that clearly undermines Ramaphosa's cleanup bid

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is facing a crunch test of his leadership in eThekwini this weekend as opponents mount a fightback to stop him being elected unopposed at the party’s elective conference later this year...