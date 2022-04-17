×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Parliament to review ethics code after Mkhize got off on a technicality

Co-chair of the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests Bekizwe Nkosi concedes the code is outdated

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
17 April 2022 - 00:00

Parliament’s ethics committee has established a subcommittee to review the MPs' code of ethics after former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was let off the hook on a technicality in the Digital Vibes scandal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fancourt trio declared out of bounds in power struggle with billionaire founder News
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground