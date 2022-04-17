Parliament to review ethics code after Mkhize got off on a technicality
Co-chair of the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests Bekizwe Nkosi concedes the code is outdated
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Parliament’s ethics committee has established a subcommittee to review the MPs' code of ethics after former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was let off the hook on a technicality in the Digital Vibes scandal...
