×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest

Likely challenger Madikizela said he told cabinet ministers where to get off

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
17 April 2022 - 00:00

ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape say they have rejected attempts by party bigwigs linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa to influence the outcome of next week's provincial conference, where premier Oscar Mabuyane is expected to be challenged as party chair by public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fancourt trio declared out of bounds in power struggle with billionaire founder News
  2. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone ‘faces revolt over her leadership’ Politics
  5. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground