Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest

Likely challenger Madikizela said he told cabinet ministers where to get off

ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape say they have rejected attempts by party bigwigs linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa to influence the outcome of next week's provincial conference, where premier Oscar Mabuyane is expected to be challenged as party chair by public works MEC Babalo Madikizela. ..