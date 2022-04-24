Faction fights delay ANC Eastern Cape conference again
Convention is now scheduled for May 6-8, against the recommendation of Luthuli House that it be held no later than April 28
24 April 2022 - 00:00
Warring factions in the Eastern Cape ANC will have to wait two more weeks to elect new leaders after the party decided to again postpone its provincial conference this weekend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.