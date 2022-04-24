×

Politics

Faction fights delay ANC Eastern Cape conference again

Convention is now scheduled for May 6-8, against the recommendation of Luthuli House that it be held no later than April 28

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
24 April 2022 - 00:00

Warring factions in the Eastern Cape ANC will have to wait two more weeks to elect new leaders after the party decided to again postpone its provincial conference this weekend...

